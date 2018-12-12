Two arrested as RPF staff in Bhubaneswar foil snatching bid  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel foiled a snatching attempt by three miscreants at Bhubaneswar railway station in the wee hours of Tuesday. Sources said RPF staff TK Mahapatra saved a passenger from the clutches of criminals.

While two among them were later arrested, one managed to flee. Sources said Mahapatra came to the rescue of the passenger when the miscreants were trying to snatch gold ring and other valuables. As the passenger resisted, they tried to strangulate him.

A member of the Divisional Special Task Force (STF) team, Mahapatra acted swiftly and saved the passenger from the clutches of criminals.

Even as Mahapatra suffered a head injury in the scuffle, he did not give up. He is undergoing treatment at Divisional Railway Hospital, Khurda Road. “Other members of the team also arrived on the scene and were able to arrest two of them.

They also recovered most of the belongings of the victim from them. The miscreants have been handed over to GRP for further action,” said an RPF official.