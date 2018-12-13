Chief Electoral Officer assures all help for differently-abled voters in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: All possible assistance will be provided to differently-abled voters in the upcoming elections, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar here on Wednesday.Presiding over a review meeting held at Ganjam Collectorate, Kumar said special arrangements have been made by the State Election Commission to enable such voters exercise their franchise with dignity. He said differently-abled voters have been included in the electoral rolls. Arrangements such as provision of wheelchair have also been made for them.

Kumar advised officials to ensure that the elections are held in an impartial manner. “All information related to the elections will be furnished by ground level staff and the same would be sent to higher authorities. If any errors are found, the staff concerned would be held responsible,” he said.

Kumar said the voters’ list will be verified and WhatsApp groups created at district level. Measures taken by other States for conducting the polls smoothly will be followed in Odisha, if required.Among others, Collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal as well as District Election Officer Vijayanagara Sethi attended.