73-year-old Sunakar a crusader of clean toilets in Odisha's Tirtol

A motor pump, pipe, drum, trolley and other instruments and two daily wagers are the only requirements for the old man to fulfill his task.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:03 PM

Sunakar Sahoo, Tank cleaning

Sunakar cleaning a septic tank of a toilet

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The job of cleaning toilets may be looked down upon by many, but not by this 73-year-old man. Sunakar Sahoo of Manijanga in Tirtol takes pride in cleaning toilets in rural areas. And he renders his services free of cost.

The administration has set a target to declare all eight blocks of the district open defection free (ODF) by October 2, 2019 by constructing 2,70,251 toilets in 1,219 villages under 198 panchayats.However, little thought has been given to cleaning the toilets. Non-availability of toilet cleaners and lack of funds to disinfect the latrines have become common issues in rural areas. This is where Sunakar steps in.
Sunakar was working in a pump house of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO). After his retirement in 2005, he decided to embark on a cleaning drive in rural areas and offer his services to poverty-stricken people free of cost.

“Though lakhs of toilets have been constructed in the villages, no steps have been taken to clean them. As toilet cleaners are not available, the overflowing latrines pollute water bodies, including open wells and ponds,” said Sunakar.

He uses a motor pump, pipe, drum, trolley and other instruments besides hiring two daily wagers to clean the toilets. “Initially, my intention was to provide free services to all categories of people. However, since there was a dramatic rise in the number of toilets in rural areas after Swachh Bharat Mission was launched, I decided to help only the poor,” said Sunakar.

Sunakar charges a nominal fee to pay the daily wagers who assist him in his job, but only if the person can afford to pay. Niranajan Sethy of Rahama said it is difficult to clean the toilets as disinfectants are not easily available in rural areas. “Moreover, it is not possible on our part to spend `3,000 to `4,000 and hire machines to clean toilets. But Sunakar does the job by taking a small amount to pay the labourers,” he added.

Another widow of Pankpal said, “Being poor, I had no money to clean the toilet. But Sahoo did the job free of cost last year.”Manijanga sarpanch Mamata Sahoo said Sunakar’s dedication towards cleaning toilets to keep the villages clean and pollution-free is praiseworthy.

Sunakar has been felicitated by various organisations, including Sanket ITI, Chelitola Cultural Parishad and Tirtol Kartikeswer Puja Committee for his efforts to improve rural sanitation in the area.

