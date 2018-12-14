Harbingers of wealth, Debagunias languish in poverty in Odisha

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Members of the Debagunia community, who are considered harbingers of wealth as they sing in the praise of Goddess Lakshmi during the ‘Margasira’ month of Odia calendar, are today languishing in poverty. Apart from reciting Lakshmi Purana during the month, they create idols of gods and goddesses by weaving paddy grains, but that does not suffice to make their ends meet.

The community can be found in some pockets of Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Balangir districts. In Kalahandi, they have settled in Dumermunda, Banjibahal, Bhalukata, Kadopada, Tetelchuan, Mahulpada, Dhekunkupa villages.

The traditional occupation of Debagunia is to visit households, particularly belonging to lower strata of society, and recite Lakshmi Purana along with playing a traditional musical instrument - Brahma Veena. They are gifted grocery items like rice and vegetables by families and in return, they present them with idols of Goddess Lakshmi and elephants for worship that are prepared by weaving paddy. This kind of paddy craft is exclusive to the Debagunia community. These days, they are preparing idols in different designs with paddy. However, whatever they earn from the occupation is not adequate and they have to depend on paddy craft items which they sell in village haats to earn living. Although those items are much in demand in both urban and rural markets, the artisans are a neglected lot in the absence of any support from Handicrafts or Industries Departments or any institutional support.

Anadi Devguru of Dumermunda village under Kesinga block said there is no incentive from the Government for the craft. In 1991-92, the artisans were covered under Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP) loan for promotion of paddy craft but after that, they have not been provided any financial assistance. “Government officials, who were once visiting our village frequently to popularise the craft, no longer come here,” he said.

Assistant Manager of Directorate of Handicrafts and Cottage Industries, Debadutta Dash said as on today, there is no project to assist paddy craft or its artisans. As per the policy of the Government, a training programme on a particular craft can be organised only if there are minimum 30 artisans. “However, even 30 Debagunia artisans are not present in the area which is why, we are not able to hold training camps for them,” he added.