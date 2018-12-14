Home States Odisha

Cuttack’s garbage segregation proposal goes waste

Despite a plan to put Solid Waste Management By-Laws-2017,  two time-cancellation of the tender for execution of the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project stalled it.

Garbage, Cattle grazing

Cattle graze on garbage dumped on Mahanadi riverbank | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Uncertainty looms large over enforcement of a new set of regulations for better segregation and disposal of garbage in the Millennium city. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to complete the tender process for execution of Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project though two years have passed since the project was kicked off.

As per reports, the civic body had planned to enforce Solid Waste Management By-Laws-2017, along with execution of the project, to improve sanitation condition in the city. Accordingly, it had started processing the ground works for implementation of the new rules while charting extensive awareness programmes to make citizens aware on the new rules. But, the process for enforcement of regulations was stalled with two time-cancellation of the tender for execution of the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project.
The CMC failed in its first attempt with the tender process initiated in August 2016 was challenged in Orissa High Court which then quashed it and directed to invite fresh bids after a year in July 2017.

The fresh bid for the project was invited in September 2017. But, Housing and Urban Development Department after several months of scrutiny declined to approve it and directed the civic body to split the garbage collection and disposal work while issuing fresh tenders for executing the project.Following the direction of H&UD Department, CMC issued orders for cancellation of the tender on November 27, this year.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation neglect raises a stink as garbage piles up

Under these circumstances, implementation and execution of Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project may not be possible for several months as calling fresh tender will be taking time.
“We have initiated steps for calling fresh tender for the project. Once the tender is finalised and approved the civic body will go for enforcement of new rules, said CMC Commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak.

The enforcement of bylaws assumes significance as it empowers the civic body to collect fixed user fee on monthly basis from every waste generator for house to house collection of garbage besides that from other facilities.

The new rule also categorise garbage generators, their responsibilities of solid and liquid waste disposal, a list of offences for which fines will be imposed and various waste generators who will have to pay the user fee.

