National Commission for Protection of Child Rights raps Odisha government over safety of kids

The government has failed to implement guidelines of Juvenile Justice Act: NCPCR member Jaswant Jain

Published: 14th December 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

NCPCR team on way to a child care institution in Dhenkanal on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday accused the State Government and the district administration of failing to protect the rights of children and implement guidelines of Juvenile Justice Act for kids in need of care and protection.

During his visit to Beltikiri shelter home in Dhenkanal on the day, NCPCR member Jaswant Jain said the illegal operation of shelter homes by NGO Good News India Dream Centre’s at Beltikiri and in other districts exposed the State Government’s negligence in running child care institutions.

Addressing the media, Jain said the district administration and local residents had no access to Beltikiri shelter home. While foreigners used to visit the home, locals were not allowed to enter the institution. He further said the living condition in the shelter home was unhygienic for the children.

Jain said he will urge the Home Ministry to conduct a probe into the flow of funds to the shelter home and its use.He said the Government has no information on the total number of shelter homes and hostels operating in the State. All hostels and shelter homes will be inspected and mapped soon, he added.

Jain was accompanied by Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan and member Harihar Nayak during his visit to Beltikiri shelter home. He also had discussions with district child protection officer Anuradha Gaswami and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Pratap Acharaya.

The NCPCR member also interacted with inmates of the shelter home who are currently housed at the child care institution of Maharshi Dayananda Service Mission.

Balangir, Koraput shelter homes inspected

BALANGIR/JEYPORE: Members of NCPCR and OSCPCR visited various child care institutions in Balangir district on Thursday. The inspection comes in the wake of the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at Beltikiri shelter home in Dhenkanal.

The members held discussions with CWC officials of CWC and visited Adruta Children’s Home in Balangir town, Manav Kalyan Sevashram at Bagjhula under Agalpur block and a Kanyashram at Rampur. They also visited Good News India Dream Centre at Banjipal and found the shelter home locked. Sources said the centre was closed down on January 6 this year by the CWC but it was opened again after a few months. In the wake of sexual harassment allegations, it was locked again by CWC recently.

Similarly, NCPCR investigating officer Sudeep Chakrabarti visited Koraput district to carry out inspection of shelter homes. He also interacted with inmates and authorities of these institutions. Chakrabarti would visit other shelter homes in the district in next two days and submit a report to the Centre. Koraput has 19 shelter homes that are being run by different agencies.

