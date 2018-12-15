8 arrested for selling illicit liquor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Excise sleuths on Friday carried out raids at various places in the Capital city and arrested eight persons, including four women, for manufacturing and selling illicit liquor.

The officials conducted raids at Nayapalli, Delta Square, Salia Sahi and Munda Sahi and nabbed them. The excise officials also seized 200 litres of illicitly distilled liquor from their possession and destroyed the materials used for manufacturing during the raids.

Eight separates cases have been registered in this regard, said an excise officer. The raids were jointly conducted by Bhubaneswar excise officers and Cuttack flying squad.

