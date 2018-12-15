After Mahabandh, economic blockade

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR : After 48-hour ‘Mahabandh’, the Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) has decided to stage 72-hour economic blockade in the region over the demand for establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the CAC held at Birmaharajpur in neighbouring Subarnapur district on Friday. The lawyers launched cease-work in the region since September 5. It was also decided that they would continue the agitation for an indefinite period.

Spokesperson of the CAC, Sureswar Mishra said the date for the three-day economic blockade is yet to be finalised, but tentative dates are January 7, 8 and 9. The Bar Associations of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts, which house various industries and mines, will decide on the modalities of the economic blockade, he added.

The members of different Bar Associations will take decision on paralysing functioning of State and Central government offices in their areas, Mishra said. The CAC had called the ‘Mahabandh’ on November 29 and 30.

On September 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to the Union Government for establishment of the high court benches in Western and Southern Odisha. In reply, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote to Naveen over the issue on September 10 and asked the Odisha Government to send a comprehensive proposal with the consent of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for setting up benches in Western and Southern parts of Odisha.