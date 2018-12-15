Home States Odisha

Angul villagers take to streets over road link

Levelling similar allegation, villagers of Kandhakoile and Sitikoile said several missives to the authorities concerned for a 12-km road from Manikjodi to Limbutaila have yielded no result.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Locals of Betara, Kandhakoile and Sitikoile taking out a rally in Angul on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Locals of Betara, Kandhakoile and Sitikoile under Saradhapur panchayat, situated 35 km from Angul, staged dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Friday demanding road connectivity to the villages. The agitators, which included women, alleged that in the absence of a motorable road, residents of Betara are forced to cover around five km on foot to reach the panchayat headquarters and Antulia road. The locals often run into wild animals, especially elephants, on the way.

“Due to lack of road, we are facing great distress during health emergencies. While several schemes have been launched by the Government to provide rural connectivity, our village is yet to get a road,” said a villager of Betara.Despite repeated requests, the district administration is yet to provide road link to the village, the agitators claimed.

Levelling similar allegation, villagers of Kandhakoile and Sitikoile said several missives to the authorities concerned for a 12-km road from Manikjodi to Limbutaila have yielded no result.SUCI leader Manas Pal said there is a glaring difference between the Government’s claims and realities on the ground. “Without road connectivity, the rural populace is suffering. The State Government should fulfil their demand at the earliest,” he added.

Earlier on the day, residents of the three villages took out a protest rally before staging the demonstration. They later withdrew their strike after the district administration assured to convene a meeting over their demand soon.Collector Basudeb Satpathy said a meeting will be convened on December 21 to discuss the demand of the villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp