BJP stages demo seeking doctors in CHC

The district unit of BJP staged protest demanding doctors in Parjang community health centre (CHC) here on Friday.

Published: 15th December 2018

BJP activists staging protest at Parjang in Dhenkanal district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district unit of BJP staged protest demanding doctors in Parjang community health centre (CHC) here on Friday.BJP workers, led by party’s district president Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, alleged that while Parjang CHC is functioning without adequate doctors, locals are facing a lot of difficulties to avail immediate treatment. 

Of the five sanctioned posts, the CHC is currently functioning with three doctors. The remaining two posts in Gynaecology and Paediatric have been vacant since months. The CHC caters to around two lakh people. 

The BJP workers further alleged that most of the time, only one doctor attends to patients while the other two remain absent on rotation basis. Locals have to spend huge amount of money to avail treatment at the district headquarters hospital, they said. Though Parjang block is covered under District Mineral Foundation (DMF), the funds are not being used for extension of health services, the agitators alleged. Parjang houses people from many tribal communities.

BJP district chief Pradhan said the DMF funds can be used to fill up vacant doctor post and boost the healthcare infrastructure in the area. However, the funds are being used in construction works, he alleged.
CDMO Dr PK Behera said, three doctors, including an Ayush, have been posted at the CHC recently. Specialists doctors are rarely posted in CHCs , Behera added.

