Home States Odisha

BJP worker murdered  

  A 42-year-old man was brutally murdered over political rivalry at Jankothi in Nrutang gram panchayat under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district on Thursday night.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A 42-year-old man was brutally murdered over political rivalry at Jankothi in Nrutang gram panchayat under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Bikas Kumar Jena, a village level BJP worker of Nrutanga.

According to the FIR filed by Manas Kumar Jena, elder brother of Bikash, his brother had gone to Jankothi with his neighbour Paresh Jena to arrange some labourers for cutting paddy crops when 10 to 15 persons, allegedly supporters of BJD, attacked him with sticks, iron rod, crowbar and sword over old enmity. Bikash was critically injured and succumbed after undergoing treatment for about ann hour at SCB Medical College and Hospital, the FIR maintained.

Sources said, supporters of both, BJP and BJD in Nrutanga, were at loggerheads for the last 4 to 5 months following a scuffle over dispute in selection of an executant for construction of a concrete road in the village Palli Sabha. Later, a wooden cabin was set on fire triggering tension in the village.Mahanga police station IIC Jugal Kishore Pradhan said, a murder case has been registered and investigation is on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp