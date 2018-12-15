BJP worker murdered  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 42-year-old man was brutally murdered over political rivalry at Jankothi in Nrutang gram panchayat under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Bikas Kumar Jena, a village level BJP worker of Nrutanga.

According to the FIR filed by Manas Kumar Jena, elder brother of Bikash, his brother had gone to Jankothi with his neighbour Paresh Jena to arrange some labourers for cutting paddy crops when 10 to 15 persons, allegedly supporters of BJD, attacked him with sticks, iron rod, crowbar and sword over old enmity. Bikash was critically injured and succumbed after undergoing treatment for about ann hour at SCB Medical College and Hospital, the FIR maintained.

Sources said, supporters of both, BJP and BJD in Nrutanga, were at loggerheads for the last 4 to 5 months following a scuffle over dispute in selection of an executant for construction of a concrete road in the village Palli Sabha. Later, a wooden cabin was set on fire triggering tension in the village.Mahanga police station IIC Jugal Kishore Pradhan said, a murder case has been registered and investigation is on.