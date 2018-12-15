Govt to recruit 1,950 medical officers  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department has urged Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to go for recruitment of 1,950 regular medical officers (assistant surgeons).

The Commission has been requested to recommend the names of candidates to be appointed as assistant surgeons in the rank of Goup-A (junior branch) medical officers of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre. Of 1,950 regular posts, 585 are reserved for women.

The recruitment will be held for 838 general category posts, including 251 women, 435 (131 women) reserved for SC category and 677 (203) reserved for ST category. Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda said 1,950 posts of medical officers in the rank of Group-A (junior branch) at the entry level of the OMHS cadre which are lying vacant will be fulfilled following the recommendation of the OPSC.