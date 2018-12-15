Home States Odisha

Kalinga Stadium goes zero waste

Kalinga Stadium, the venue for Hockey World Cup here, has achieved another laurel by becoming a zero waste facility.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Kalinga Stadium, the venue for Hockey World Cup here, has achieved another laurel by becoming a zero waste facility.Officials of Sports and Youth Services Department said waste generated is being treated appropriately for safe disposal and where ever possible it is being converted to usable forms.

Different forms of waste like food, cups and grease-stained food boxes have been turned into compost, which can be further used as fertilizers, the officials said. At the facility the waste is sorted and segregated manually into recyclable fractions and processed  through the Organic Waste Converter, the sources added.
Another important aspect of the stadium’s effort towards zero waste and ecological sustainability is the use of products made out of recycled materials. The furniture for the stadium has been procured from IKEA, a company which is a pioneer in turning trash into treasure.

“The Hockey World Cup has drawn thousands of spectators to the stadium which will continue till December 16. As a result, a considerable amount of waste and other material generated might leave a large strain on the environment. To address the problem, the State Government has adopted such sustainable practices to reduce a negative impact on environment,” said Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev.

Dev said building more ‘Zero Waste stadiums and arenas’ in the future is the priority of the State Government. “Every new or an upcoming stadium will adopt such environment friendly and sustainabile practices, while older venues will also be linked to such practices to reduce environmental stress and promote sustainability,” he said.

Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said Odisha strives to give the Nation its first environmental friendly World Cup and demonstrate the feasibility and confidence of doing so to encourage others to follow the same. “Greenery is the biggest USP of the Kalinga stadium, which in itself makes its campus worth a visit,” the Minister said adding, “Keeping in mind a green approach, the entire landscape around the hockey complex has been replenished with greenery.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp