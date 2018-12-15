Rain forecast, farmers put on alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A deep depression in Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rains in the State from December 16. According to a release of India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on Friday, the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday and is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours.

“The deep depression is moving at a speed of 12 kmph and lays centered over south-east of the Bay, around 930 km of Chennai and 1,090 km of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to cross Andhra coast on December 17,” the bulletin said. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said under the impact of the possible severe cyclonic storm, Odisha may experience moderate rain or thundershower at a few places on December 16.

Heavy rainfall may occur at a few places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts on December 17 and added that interior and coastal pockets may also receive light to moderate rain on the day. Met officials hoisted Distance Cautionary Signal No-I at all ports of Odisha and asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea till December 17.

In view of the cyclonic storm, State Government has asked district Collectors to take steps to protect paddy from unseasonal rain. Joint Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra has asked district collectors to advise farmers to take necessary steps to protect paddy and other crops from possible rain and that stocked in mandis.