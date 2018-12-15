Skill icons share experience

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), the implementing agency of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) programme in the State, on Friday organised an alumni meet of DDU-GKY candidates at Biju Patnaik Film and Television Institute here.Inaugurating the event, Project Director of DRDA, Cuttack Saroj Kanta Mohanty highlighted the importance of the employment scheme which aims to skill rural youth who are poor and provide them with jobs.

Speaking on the entire skill ecosystem with special focus on DDU-GKY in the State, Deputy Director of ORMAS Bipin Bihari Rout said the marketing society has successfully trained and ensured employment for a record number of rural youth under the scheme. At least 44 successful skill icons and 24 partners, including Lemon Tree Cuttack, Safeducate Solutions, Santh Dhyaneswar Sikhyan Sansthan, Upasana Education Trust, Bansidhar and ILA Panda Foundation, ASMACS Skill Development, Ozone Pharma, NIIT Yuva Jyoti, ICA Eduskills, NIAM Educational Foundation, NICE Computers and Kartavya Consultancy, participated in the meet. The skilled icons also shared their pre and post-placement period experiences.

One of the skilled icons Sayed Mohammed Shafaisal said, “After demise of my father in 2004, it was too difficult to bear the whole burden of my seven-member family. Later, I came to know about the programme at a block-level counselling camp and got a three-month training on fire and safety course at Sant Dhyaneswar Shikshan Sanstha.

Following which, I managed to bag a job in Joda Cast Iron Mines and now, earning around `12,700 per month. ORMAS and DDU-GKY have changed my life.”The skill icons and their parents were felicitated on the occasion. Among others, APD (Training) Amrita Mohanty, Young Professional of ORMAS Upasana Das and Young Professional of OLM Nikita Mishra were present.