Home States Odisha

Bank of India correspondent held for fraud in Odisha's Balasore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested business correspondent of Bank of India for fraud.

Published: 16th December 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested business correspondent of Bank of India for fraud. The correspondent has identified as Pravat Kumar Das of Madhipur village under Remuna police limits and was operating from Remuna branch in Balasore district.
Das was appointed business correspondent of Remuna branch and entrusted with the responsibility of preparing pension rolls. Investigating officers said a probe revealed that pension amount of a pensioner Parsuram Giri was being credited to the Bank of India account. Though Giri passed away on December 27, 2014, Das continued to transfer excessive amounts of pension to Giri’s account till November, amounting to Rs 65 lakh.

Sabitri Behera, also a pensioner, was getting the family pension after the death of her husband. Behera died on March 22, 2014, but Das continued to transfer money in her account till November this year amounting to Rs 67 lakh.

The accused had managed to fraudulently obtain the ATM cards of Giri and Behera and withdraw the cash from ATM kiosks. Subsequently, Bank of India, Remuna branch’s senior manager Swaraj Mohanty lodged a complaint with EOW and the agency registered a case on December 12, 2018. “Das has misappropriated an amount of Rs 1.32 crore. He was arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway,” an EOW officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bank of India Odisha bank fraud Bhubaneswar Economic Offences Wing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp