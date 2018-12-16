Express picture on poor infrastructure in Bhubaneswar draws Dharmendra Pradhan's attention

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lambasted the State Government for its failure to improve infrastructure in the Capital which has been ranked among world’s Top 20 best performing Smart Cities.

Taking a jibe at the State Government for its misplaced priority, the Union Minister said the picture showing a student carrying his bicycle and crossing a drain on an electric pole near at Patharabandha basti near Utkal University exhibited the inefficiency of city administrator in resolving the basic needs of citizens.

“Bhubaneswar sets an example for Smart Cities-children risk their life to get educated. It is a travesty that the focus of the Odisha government is so misplaced. The photo is a testimony of the myriad ways in which state govt has failed. The public seeks answers,” Pradhan tweeted.

The Union Minister’s tweet was in response to a photograph published in The New Indian Express in its December 15 issue.