Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As part of its drive against illegal sand mining, a team of Rasulpur tehsil administration, led by its tehsildar, raided two ghats on the banks of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers and seized six tractors and four trucks.

Fearing an attack from illegal sand mining mafia, Rasulpur tehsildar Saroj Kumar Panda had taken a posse of policemen during the surprise raids.

Panda said several complaints had been received by his office about illegal sand mining at several places on the banks of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers under his tehsil.

“Besides, the district administration has asked us to carry out regular checks to ensure that no illegal sand mining takes place on the river banks across the district,” he said. The tehsildar said raids are generally conducted during night as illegal sand mining is done after sunset.

“As the sand mafia had attacked the squads on several occasions, we take police personnel with us for our safety and security,” he said.

Panda said a member of the sand mafia had tried to run over his vehicle during a raid against illegal sand mining at Brahmani river ghat last week.

As the tehsildar concerned is the enforcing agency, the administration has already directed the official to take action in connection with illegal extraction of sand.

“We have also asked the revenue inspectors and local police officials to keep an eye on such clandestine operations,” he said.