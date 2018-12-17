Home States Odisha

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Odisha

Fearing attack from illegal sand mining mafia, Rasulpur tehsildar Saroj Kumar Panda had taken a posse of policemen during the surprise raids. 

Published: 17th December 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As part of its drive against illegal sand mining, a team of Rasulpur tehsil administration, led by its tehsildar, raided two ghats on the banks of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers and seized six tractors and four trucks.

Fearing an attack from illegal sand mining mafia, Rasulpur tehsildar Saroj Kumar Panda had taken a posse of policemen during the surprise raids. 

Panda said several complaints had been received by his office about illegal sand mining at several places on the banks of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers under his tehsil.

“Besides, the district administration has asked us to carry out regular checks to ensure that no illegal sand mining takes place on the river banks across the district,” he said. The tehsildar said raids are generally conducted during night as illegal sand mining is done after sunset.

“As the sand mafia had attacked the squads on several occasions, we take police personnel with us for our safety and security,” he said.

Panda said a member of the sand mafia had tried to run over his vehicle during a raid against illegal sand mining at Brahmani river ghat last week. 

As the tehsildar concerned is the enforcing agency, the administration has already directed the official to take action in connection with illegal extraction of sand. 

“We have also asked the revenue inspectors and local police officials to keep an eye on such clandestine operations,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal sand mining Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp