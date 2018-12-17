Cyclone Phethai to cause heavy rains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said cyclonic storm Phethai moved further north-northwestwards and lay centered over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The system is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada on Monday afternoon triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts.

IMD officials also informed that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Puri, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely to occur at most places over south interior districts and at many places in other districts of the State.

However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, the system is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm.

The officials said strong winds reaching up to 30 to 40 km/hr are likely to prevail along and off south Odisha coast on Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea.