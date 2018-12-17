Rain to lash South Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A deep depression moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to trigger moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha during the next two days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday that the deep depression over southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and moved north-northwestwards before intensifying into cyclonic storm - Phethai. It lay centered over the south-west Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

Forecasters said the system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and move north-northwestwards before crossing Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada on December 17 afternoon.

In Odisha, heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts on Sunday. The Capital city might also witness light rainfall on Sunday when the City will host the final match of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some areas of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts on December 17.

“Bhubaneswar might also witness light rainfall on Sunday. However, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Puri and the Capital City,” Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Director HR Biswas said.