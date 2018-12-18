Home States Odisha

Centre grants Rs 1023 crore for Titli rehab in State

Titli with associated flood and landslides had severely affected a vast population of about 60.31 lakh in 128 blocks under 17 districts of Odisha.

Titli-damage

The houses damaged by cyclone Titli (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Centre on Monday sanctioned Rs 1023.59 crore for Odisha for restoration and rehabilitation works in areas hit by very severe cyclone Titli in October.The High Level Committee (HLC) meeting at New Delhi presided by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh approved the additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Odisha. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had taken up the issue with the Union Home Minister in a telephonic conversation on Saturday for undertaking repair and restoration work in the districts affected by the very severe cyclone. Rajnath had assured to release the amount immediately.

The Chief Minister had also written to the Union Home Minister for release of financial assistance on December 13. Titli with associated flood and landslides had severely affected a vast population of about 60.31 lakh in 128 blocks under 17 districts of Odisha.

The State Government had submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking assistance of Rs 2023.13 crore against the total requirement of Rs 2779.32 crore for relief and restoration measures. “In a letter to the Prime Minister on October 18, I had requested for release of an interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore pending final decision of the HLC on the memorandum.

The inter-ministerial Central team made an on the spot assessment of the damages during first week of November 2018. However, we have not received any assistance, so far, from the Government of India,” the Chief Minister said in the letter.

The Chief Minister said, “`1,689.13 crore was released under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for relief and restoration measures. The entire amount has been exhausted and hence, assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) is urgently required for replenishing the SDRF and undertaking the remaining work.”

As many as 70 people were killed in the severe cyclonic storm and subsequent floods and landslides. A total of 60.31 lakh people in 17 districts were affected in the cyclonic storm. The committee also approved `268.63 crore for Tripura. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the Union Minister Home minister for approving the additional assistance.

