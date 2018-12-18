Railway doctor’s wife found dead in house

By Express News Service

PURI: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house at the Railway quarters here on Monday. The woman Sujata Sahu, wife of Dr Sanjib Kumar Sahu who is posted with the Railway Hospital here, was found lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her head. According to reports, Dr Sahu was living in the quarter with his wife Sujata and son Subham. On Monday morning, Dr Sahu left for work, Subham went to school while Sujata was alone at home.

Around 1 pm when Dr Sahu went home for lunch and Subham returned from school, the father-son duo rang the door bell but there was no answer. Subham, who studies in Class IX, jumped over the fence and entered the house to find his mother lying in a pool of blood. Dr Sanjib informed Sea Beach police who reached the spot and registered a murder case.

“Since there was a deep injury on the back of her head, it is suspected that Sujata may have been hit with a hard object. It seems the motive was not loot and further investigation into the matter is underway,” said Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi.

Scientific team was pressed into service and the body sent to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Sources in the police said it was learnt during investigation that husband of a nurse posted in the railway hospital had lodged a complaint with Railways alleging that the Dr Sanjib was creating problems in his family life.