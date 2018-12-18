Rally for tourist tag to port

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The people of Balikuda under the banner of Talamal Bikash Manch took out a rally and held a public meeting on Monday demanding tourist spot tag for Marichpur Bandar, a port of British era, and its development.They alleged that though the State Government and Tourism Department are taking steps to develop tourist spots and promote tourism, nothing has been done for the development of Marichpur Bandar. The locals have threatened to boycott the election next year and restrict the entry of elected representatives, including Ministers, if their demands are go unheard.

Though the port has immense potential for attracting tourists, its remains a crumbling example of neglect. Surrounded by mangrove forests, it provides a formidable natural barrier against cyclones besides being a natural beauty for its deer while migratory birds are another attraction of the place.Thousands of traditional plants, which were once the glory of the place have been lost to prawn gheri and cultivation.

Though the British period port has lost its glory, it has retained its lure as fishermen still use the port due to the existence of jetty in this district. This is the only jetty of the district. Thousands of local fishermen, whose ancestors depended on the port for fishing and other livelihood activities, have appealed to restore Marichpur Bandar to its past glory.

In 2013, the district administration had sought intervention of the State Government for tourism promotion of the port and a proposal was submitted for development of pathway, jetty repairing, boating facilities, supply of drinking water and electricity, construction of boundary wall and plantation inside the port area. But it remains confined to the files in the department concerned.

The locals have urged the district administration to develop the port and set up a fishing centre. Though the State Government had decided to set up a fishing harbour in the area in 1997, no decision has been taken in this regard so far, they added.Hundreds of people led by president of the manch, Sasank Sekhar Sahani submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister though local MLA Prasant Muduli demanding development of the port and immediate steps to making it as tourist spot.