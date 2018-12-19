Home States Odisha

BJP bandh over lack of health facilities in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The agitators also protested on the lack of OPSC coaching centres for students of North Odisha University.

Published: 19th December 2018 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP bandh

BJP workers block NH 18 on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: THE 12-hour bandh called by BJP’s district unit seeking development of health and education, brought  normal life to a grinding halt in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday. Despite heavy rainfall, BJP members picketed outside the offices at  both block level and district headquarters town. Schools, colleges, business establishments, courts and fuel filling stations were closed and vehicular traffic on NH-18 and 49 was disrupted. Ambulances, however, were allowed to ply.

The agitators were protesting large scale vacancies of doctor posts. Recently, the Higher Education department had announced to open OPSC coaching centres in State-run Utkal University, RD Women’s University, Ravenshaw University, Berhampur University, Fakir Mohan University, Sambalpur and Gangadhar Meher universities. The BJP leaders said as North Odisha University was kept out of the project, tribal students of the district will not get an opportunity to prepare for the civil service examination.  BJP district unit president Krushnachandra Mohapatra said the BJD has been indulging in politics on matters related to tribal development.

Similarly, several posts of doctors are lying vacant in health centres and PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). The agitators alleged that doctors at the MCH do not attend to patients from Friday to Sunday as they engage themselves in private practice.The district has 403 sanctioned posts of doctors and 220 of them are vacant, BJP leaders alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP bandh Mayurbhanj bandh North Odisha OPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp