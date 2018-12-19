Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik likens senior citizens to trees of wisdom

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: “Senior citizens are like the trees of wisdom in our society. Their wisdom does not come from any book. It comes from their deep understanding of life. No society can grow or move forward by ignoring its senior citizens,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday.

Addressing the foundation day celebration of Federation of Senior Citizens’ Association, the CM said elderly persons are a source of immense knowledge and experience and can guide the younger generation to handle situations better. “My Government has always been sensitive to the needs of senior citizens of our State. We are providing monthly pension to more than 27 lakh senior citizens under different schemes,” he said.

Stating that the Government had put in place a Senior Citizens’ Policy in 2016, Naveen said it envisages a number of welfare provisions for the elderly people. The State Government is setting up 200-bed old age homes in all the districts. Geriatric care wards and counselling centres have been also opened at all district level hospitals. Besides, senior citizens security cells have been opened in police stations, the CM said.

The Government has been conducting pilgrimage tours for spiritual pursuit of senior citizens since 2016, he added.