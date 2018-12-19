Home States Odisha

Dehnkanal girls’ school locked up over merger

Parents and locals staged dharna and locked the Bhuban Government Girls’ High School after it merged with Bhuban Government High School (only boys).

Published: 19th December 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bhuban Government Girls’ High School

Parents on strike in front of Government Girls’ High School on Tuesday

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The merger of Bhuban Government Girls’ High School with Bhuban Government High School (only boys) has not gone down well with the parents. Irate parents have locked up the girls’ school for the last three days.

Protesting the decision of School and Mass Education department, an order of which was issued last week, parents and locals staged dharna and locked the school. The girl students too refuse to study with boys, escalating the tension in the area.

Functioning since 1963, the girls’ high school has classes from VI to X with more than 500 students reading in it. The boys’ school has more than 430 students. A merger of the two has been vehemently opposed by the guardians with the students too supporting it. This has affected the teaching-learning process for the last four days.

The parents have threatened to continue the strike for an indefinite period if the Government does not withdraw its decision at the earliest.District Education Officer S Parida said parents and schools have been informed about the Government’s decision for merger of the two schools. Citing the reason for the decision, he said both the schools are functioning within just 100 metres distance and a merger would help in proper utilisation of human resources and infrastructure for better management of the institutions, the DEO said. “We have already communicated to State authorities about parents’ protest against merger,” he added.A committee has been set up to apprise Kamakshyanagar MLA and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik of their grievances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhuban girls school Dhenkanal girls school Boy girls school merger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp