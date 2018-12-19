Dehnkanal girls’ school locked up over merger

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The merger of Bhuban Government Girls’ High School with Bhuban Government High School (only boys) has not gone down well with the parents. Irate parents have locked up the girls’ school for the last three days.

Protesting the decision of School and Mass Education department, an order of which was issued last week, parents and locals staged dharna and locked the school. The girl students too refuse to study with boys, escalating the tension in the area.

Functioning since 1963, the girls’ high school has classes from VI to X with more than 500 students reading in it. The boys’ school has more than 430 students. A merger of the two has been vehemently opposed by the guardians with the students too supporting it. This has affected the teaching-learning process for the last four days.

The parents have threatened to continue the strike for an indefinite period if the Government does not withdraw its decision at the earliest.District Education Officer S Parida said parents and schools have been informed about the Government’s decision for merger of the two schools. Citing the reason for the decision, he said both the schools are functioning within just 100 metres distance and a merger would help in proper utilisation of human resources and infrastructure for better management of the institutions, the DEO said. “We have already communicated to State authorities about parents’ protest against merger,” he added.A committee has been set up to apprise Kamakshyanagar MLA and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik of their grievances.