Home States Odisha

No millers, paddy procurement comes to a halt in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Farmers of Jagatsinghpur are resorting to distress sale as no millers from other districts have been engaged.

Published: 19th December 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy stack

Paddy stacked near a threshing floor at Rajnagar in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Farmers of Jagatsinghpur have urged the district administration and the State Government to rope in millers from other districts, Bargarh in particular, to procure paddy from them.
Paddy procurement in the district was supposed to begin from December 7 and 105 paddy procurement centres were to be opened. However, as no millers have come forward to lift paddy, not a single procurement centre has been opened till now. This crop season, the Civil Supplies department has fixed the paddy procurement target at 74,41,176 tonne but only one miller has come forward to lift and mill the stock. The department aims at producing  50,600 tonne rice from the procured paddy. As many as 33,443 farmers have registered their names in the paddy procurement automation system to sell paddy in kharif marketing season.

Last year, 31 millers, including 29 from Bargarh district, were engaged to lift paddy. This year, farmers are resorting to distress sale as no millers from other districts have been engaged by the administration to lift paddy so far. They are selling a quintal of paddy at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 instead of the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,750 fixed by the State Government.

Farmers, led by their leaders Bichitrananda Swain, Rabindra Rout and Kelu Sahoo on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Civil Supplies department and the Jagatsinghpur Collector urging them to engage millers from other districts like last year to procure their paddy. Similarly, board members of many procurement centres of Biridi block have also written to the State Government in this regard.

As per the procurement policy of the State Government, there is a provision to appoint millers from other areas if adequate number of millers are not available in a district. Prior to the procurement, the Civil Supplies department had asked all Collectors, except those of Jagatsinghpur and Kandhamal, to furnish reports on surplus number of millers in any district.

Contacted, District Civil Supplies Officer Dilip Kumar Patra said this year no millers from other districts expressed interest in lifting paddy from Jagatsinghpur.There are not enough millers in Jagatsinghpur district to custom mill paddy and produce rice. Although the department has sought the intervention of the State Government for selection of millers for the district, nothing has been done so far. Farmers are resorting to distress sale due to non-availability of millers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha paddy procurement Jagatsinghpur millers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp