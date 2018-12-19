Home States Odisha

Smuggler arrested, ganja plants destroyed in Odisha's Malkangiri

A native of MV-83 village under Malkangiri police limits, Raju Borai had links with hemp traders in other States with a non-bailable warrant under NDPS Act pending against him.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: AN inter-State ganja trader, Raju Borai was arrested by district police from MV-83 village on Tuesday.

Borai was wanted by police since long. Informing this to mediapersons, SP Jagmohan Meena said Borai, a native of MV-83 village under Malkangiri police limits, was financing ganja cultivation in the villages and supplied the contraband outside the State. He had links with hemp traders in other States and a non-bailable warrant under NDPS Act was pending against him. Cash of Rs 5.98 lakh, 116.5 kg of ganjawere seized from him.

The SP added that ganja plants worth Rs 42.9 crore have been destroyed in the remote pockets of Malkangiri by a joint team of Excise sleuths and police in the last nine days. The plants were grown over 352 acres of land. On Monday, the team led by Excise Superintendent Ashok Kumar Seth raided forests adjoining Goiguda and Machhiamba villages and destroyed 66,300 ganja plants  that were grown in 51 acres of land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha ganja smu'ggler Odisha ganja cultivation Malkangiri police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp