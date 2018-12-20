Home States Odisha

3R formula to deal with garbage in Cuttack

While powdered plastic waste will be used as raw material for road construction and roofing, buried bio-degradable waste will be used for farming.

Published: 20th December 2018

Crane, Cuttack garbage
By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to make the Millennium City clean and green, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to adopt a ‘3R formula’ - reduce, reuse and recycle - to deal with garbage which is growing in heaps and mounds.

The civic body has planned to set up a waste recycling plant at Sati Chaura Waste Transit Station which often faces overloading due to slow clearance leading to an unhygienic condition in the locality.“The waste recycling plant will have an ultramodern shredding machine to segregate non-biodegradable waste including plastic from bio-degradable waste before reducing it to powder.

The powdered plastic waste will be used as raw material for road construction and roofing. Similarly, the bio-degradable waste will be buried in an attempt to convert it into compost, which could be used for farming,” said the chairman of CMC’s standing committee on health and sanitation Ranjan Biswal at a meeting held here on Tuesday evening.

The civic body also decided to rope in self-help groups (SHGs) for the collection of waste from inaccessible locations across the city. “CMC has been facing hurdles in the collection of waste from certain areas due to unfavourable conditions like narrow roads and lanes which hinder movement of trash picking vehicles,” said Biswal. The inclusion of SHGs in waste management would solve the problem, he said. Maintaining sanitation is a continuous process. If the plans and proposal are fruitful, then Cuttack can improve its ranking in the Swachh survey, he added. The meet was attended by senior officials of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), CMC and several SHGs.

TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Cuttack waste management

Comments

