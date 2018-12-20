Home States Odisha

Agitators from Jajpur's Medical College Kriyanustan Committee demand CM’s intervention

The indefinite mass dharna by MCKC entered 38th day and received support from people from every walk of life including several organisations and NGOs.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 11:55 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: THE Medical College Kriyanustan Committee (MCKC) at Panikoili here on Wednesday sought the intervention of Chief Minister in setting up a medical college and hospital at Panikoili in Jajpur district.

The indefinite mass dharna by MCKC entered 38th day and received support from people from every walk of life including several organisations and NGOs. The residents of Korei, Dharmasala, Rasulpur, Barachana and Danagadi blocks of the district too have been supporting the mass dharna from the beginning.

“Panikoili is an ideal location for setting up the proposed Government MCH as it is located in the middle of the district and is well connected by road and rail. People of neighbouring Bhadrak and Keonjhar will benefit if the MCH is set up here”, said Dharanidhar Ghadei, convener of MCKC. He said more than 200 acres of government land is available at Panikoili for the proposed government MCH, he added.

