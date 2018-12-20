Dispute over UGC fund in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A dispute has erupted between members of the governing body and the Principal of Sarala College over misuse of funds sanctioned by the University Grants Commission (UGC).The rift has not only affected the quality of education in the college but also turned into an open conflict between the governing body members and Principal Sarat Chandra Sahoo. The governing body members alleged that large-scale irregularities in utilising UGC funds have delayed the construction of infrastructure, including new classrooms. Though around Rs 15 lakh is required for completion of the building, it is yet to be approved by the president of the governing body-cum-local MLA Damodar Rout. Similarly, UGC fund of around Rs 60 lakh has been misappropriated. As a result, students are forced to read in the old dilapidated building, they said.

Sunakar Behera, a member of the governing body, said though crores of rupees have been sanctioned by the UGC for development of the college, a large amount has remained unutilised and later returned to the commission following the dispute. Similarly, the principal failed to conduct the meeting of the governing body regularly and without the recommendation of the members, Sahoo has allegedly purchased substandard study materials of `60 lakh by submitting false bills, he alleged.

On Sunday, Behera raised the issue during a meeting on the occasion of college foundation day where local MP Kulamani Samal and others were present. He demanded that a Vigilance probe be conducted into the irregularities. Later, an aggrieved Sahoo allegedly scolded Behera following which Samal and other guests left the college without attending the inaugural ceremony. Meanwhile, Behera has lodged an FIR against Sahoo at Tirtol police station for his remarks. Police registered a case against the principal.