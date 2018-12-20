Home States Odisha

Bird Flu: Precautionary measure in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

A team of veterinary doctors on Wednesday collected faecal droppings and serum samples from migratory birds and poultry farms in the district for testing.

Published: 20th December 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bhitarkanika bird flu

Veterinary officials collecting samples at a village in Kendrapara | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Amid bird flu scare in Chilika lake, Bhitarkanika National Park officials on Wednesday began collection of wet faecal droppings and serum samples from the migratory birds and poultry farms in the district.

A team of veterinary doctors on Wednesday collected 180 serum samples from poultry farms and wet faecal droppings from 80 migratory birds. First, the samples will be sent to the Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI) in Cuttack for a test. Later, it will be dispatched to the High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal to ascertain the disease, said Additional Veterinary Surgeon of Rajnagar Debi Prasad Kund.

The forest and veterinary officials also distributed leaflets among the villagers near the park to create awareness about the bird flu. Surveillance of migratory birds continues at Bhitarkanika, Satabhaya, Hukitola and other major habitats as large numbers of avian guests have already arrived in water bodies and mangrove forests of the park for their annual winter sojourn.

Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) Santanu Kumar Takairi said, “We have already vaccinated around 35,000 poultry birds and requested farm owners to approach the nearest veterinary dispensaries to get the birds vaccinated to prevent the disease.”

Similarly, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) comprising 19 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, 55 livestock inspectors, one Gomitra, Zilla Parisada members and social workers have been formed in all nine blocks of the district. The forest officials will conduct the bird census in January in Bhitarkanika. During the annual census, senior veterinary officials will detect sick birds, he added. Meanwhile, there has been a major dip in chicken consumption in the district following the alert on bird flu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Animal Disease Research Institute Odisha bird flu Bhitarkanika National Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp