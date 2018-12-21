Home States Odisha

Apollo Bhubaneswar performs life-saving reconstruction surgery

Published: 21st December 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Bhubaneswar

Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals here successfully conducted a life-saving surgery on a woman by reconstructing her food pipe that had been severely damaged after she accidentally swallowed a denture.

The middle-aged woman had also developed a life-threatening blood clot in the vein of her leg which posed an immediate risk of travelling upwards and affecting other vital organs. She had been admitted to another hospital but was referred to Apollo Bhubaneswar as her condition deteriorated.
Senior consultant of Interventional Radiology Dr Manas Kar said she was brought in a very critical condition.

A comprehensive treatment was planned as the patient was having multiple issues. A filter was placed in her inferior vena cava (IVC) to prevent the clot in the veins from migrating.

Her food pipe was reconstructed through a complex and lengthy procedure called  Esophago-Coloplasty by Dr Md Ibrarullah and his team. The patient, who has been discharged from the hospital, is now fit and able to have food normally. 

