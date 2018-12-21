Home States Odisha

Bank manager, cashier in Odisha's Bhawanipatna arrested

The branch manager is said to have paid a sum of over Rs 1.23 crore from bank funds with the help of his car in order to pay a deposit amount of a lottery prize.

Published: 21st December 2018

BHAWANIPATNA: THE manager and cashier of Moter branch of Utkal Gramin Bank were arrested on Thursday for allegedly misappropriating Rs 1.23 crore from the bank. The branch manager has been identified as Pravin Ranjan Thakur and the cashier Lalit Sabar.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Dharamgarh, Surendranath Satpathy said Thakur had purchased some clothes online and made payments through an online payment wallet. After a few days, he received a message that he won an XUV car which is valued at Rs 16 lakh in a lottery based on the online purchases that he made recently. He was asked to pay a certain amount towards processing fee, RTO clearance and LOC of the vehicle.

After he made some payments, the volume of money demanded for the vehicle increased and Thakur was assured by the online firm that after deducting the value of the car, the balance money will be returned to him. Between December 10 and 17, he paid a sum of over Rs 1.23 crore to the firm with a hope of getting the car.

The SDPO added that since he did not have the said amount in his account, he took the help of the cashier to transfer bank funds to his account and subsequently, made the payments for the car.

