Killed by lover, woman’s body found in Odisha's Chandaka

The woman’s family have alleged that she was also raped as her clothes were found away from her body.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A young and unmarried woman’s body was found by Puri Police from a forest in Chandaka on the outskirts of the City on Thursday following the confession of the man who had killed her.
According to police, the 25-year-old woman was in a relationship with a 26-year-old man identified as Judhistir Swain of Kunjara village in Delanga and they had applied for marriage in a court. The victim, who was staying with her family in Golabinjheipada village under Satyabadi police limits, went to meet Swain in Kunjara on December 13.

Later, Swain took her on a motorcycle to the forest where he strangulated her to death and then chopped off her head with a sharp weapon. The woman’s family lodged a missing complaint with Satyabadi Police on December 15 and a case was registered under Section 366 of IPC. The police launched an investigation and detained Swain on Wednesday.

Police said the woman had undergone an abortion when she was in the relationship with Swain. “Some disturbances emerged between the duo, following which Swain became sceptical and committed the crime,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dillip Kumar Tripathy told The Express. The police have recovered the weapon, but the motorcycle is yet to be traced.

“Swain is telling that he strangulated the victim to death. But, the exact details can be ascertained after getting the post-mortem report,” Tripathy said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family alleged that she was raped and murdered as her clothes were found away from her body. They also suspected that Swain was accompanied by some others for committing the crime and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Satyabadi Police later turned the case registered under Section 366 of IPC to 201, 302 and 364 of IPC.

