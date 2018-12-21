Home States Odisha

Modi boost for IIT-Bhubaneswar, IISER

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar after which he will lay the foundation stone for that of IISER Berhampur.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The permanent campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Odisha on December 24. One among the eight-second generation IITs started in 2008, the institute is on a growth path.

According to Director Prof RV Rajakumar, IIT-BBS now has established five centres of excellence in Augmented and Virtual Reality, Energy Materials, Design Innovation, Bay of Bengal Coastal Observatory and Probiotics.

ALSO READ: PM to launch projects worth Rs 14,500 crore in Odisha

The institute received 81 sponsored and 101 consultancy projects worth Rs 55.61 crore in the last three years. More than 1000 research papers have been published in refereed journals and filed 30 patents.

The premier institute started from the off-campus of its mentor IIT-Kharagpur before moving to a transit campus in 2009. Now it operates from a sprawling campus of 936 acres located at the foot of Barunei hills at Arugul on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. IIT-BBS started operation from this campus on July 18, 2015 and became fully functional with shifting of the central administration on July 14, 2018 on the occasion of Rath Yatra. The institute is fully functional on its permanent campus and has seven academic schools with 1,765 students and 149 faculty members.

Rajakumar said the first phase infrastructure (1,10,082 sqm) constructed at Rs 410 crore is complete. Work on second phase infrastructure (1,99,139 sqm) with a financial involvement of Rs 850 crore is underway for educating 2,500 more students. Construction of new buildings will be completed and delivered in phases by end of 2019.

Speaking about Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, its Director KVR Chary said the institute will be built on 200 acres of land located in Laudigam, Ganjam district before December 2021 with the total project cost of Rs 1582.78 crore.

“The ultimate scale of IISER Berhampur campus is set by the size of the academic faculty, which is envisaged to reach around 200 on the time scale of about 10 years,” he said and added that concomitantly, it is planned to have around 200 students.

Established in 2016, IISER Berhampur is currently functioning from the building of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the Silk City. The PM will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the institute during his visit to the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Bhubaneswar IISER Berhampur MOdi in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp