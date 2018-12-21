Home States Odisha

More trains to stop at Bhubaneswar new station

Three more trains will stop at Bhubaneswar New station from December 22 for convenience of local commuters.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

Image of a train used for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three more trains will stop at Bhubaneswar New station from December 22 for the convenience of local commuters.Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Passenger from Bhadrak will arrive at Bhubaneswar New station at 9.26 am and depart towards Bhubaneswar at 9.27 am. In the return direction, it will arrive at 6.14 pm and leave at 6.15 pm. Talcher-Puri-Talcher MEMU from Talcher will arrive at the station at 9.17 am and leave at 9.18 am towards Puri. In the return direction, it will arrive at 6.53 pm and leave at 6.54 pm.

Similarly, Angul-Puri-Angul MEMU from Angul will arrive at the station at 8.40 am and leave at 8.41 am. The train from Puri will arrive at 6.22 pm and leave at 6.23 pm. Earlier, Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Passenger, Howrah-Puri-Santragachhi Passenger and Cuttack-Brahmapur-Cuttack MEMU trains were provided stoppage at Bhubaneswar New Station after its commissioning in the first week of August.

The East Coast Railway is planning to provide stoppage of more trains at the station as per feasibility of road communication and transport system which will help people residing in the northern part of the city and tourists visiting Nandankanan Zoological Park and Botanical Garden.

TAGS
Bhadrak Bhubaneswar Passenger Bhubaneswar New station Talcher Puri MEMU Angul Puri MEMU Cuttack Brahmapur MEMU Howrah Puri Passenger

