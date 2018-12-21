More trains to stop at Bhubaneswar new station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three more trains will stop at Bhubaneswar New station from December 22 for the convenience of local commuters.Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Passenger from Bhadrak will arrive at Bhubaneswar New station at 9.26 am and depart towards Bhubaneswar at 9.27 am. In the return direction, it will arrive at 6.14 pm and leave at 6.15 pm. Talcher-Puri-Talcher MEMU from Talcher will arrive at the station at 9.17 am and leave at 9.18 am towards Puri. In the return direction, it will arrive at 6.53 pm and leave at 6.54 pm.

Similarly, Angul-Puri-Angul MEMU from Angul will arrive at the station at 8.40 am and leave at 8.41 am. The train from Puri will arrive at 6.22 pm and leave at 6.23 pm. Earlier, Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Passenger, Howrah-Puri-Santragachhi Passenger and Cuttack-Brahmapur-Cuttack MEMU trains were provided stoppage at Bhubaneswar New Station after its commissioning in the first week of August.

The East Coast Railway is planning to provide stoppage of more trains at the station as per feasibility of road communication and transport system which will help people residing in the northern part of the city and tourists visiting Nandankanan Zoological Park and Botanical Garden.