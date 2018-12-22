Kolkata-Bengaluru flight lands in Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency, patient dies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR A flight en route from Kolkata to Bengaluru was diverted to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here following a medical emergency.

A 32-year-old man needed immediate medical attention for which Indigo Flight (822) made an emergency landing at 11.15 am. "All assistance was provided to the passenger by the airport authorities and the doctors at the airport.

According to a doctor at the airport, the man had no heartbeat, his body was cold and he was not responding to light," BPIA director Suresh Chandra Hota said.

The patient was then shifted to Capital Hospital, but could not survive. Sources said the deceased was accompanied by one of his relatives to Bengaluru for treatment related to heart condition.

On December 15, a flight from Guwahati to Chennai made an emergency landing at BPIA after a three-month-old child suffered seizures during the journey.

The flight landed at BPIA at about 9.27 am and the doctors at the airport attended the child. The child was later rushed to Capital Hospital in the City.

According to BPIA officials, the pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) when the flight was 120 nautical miles south off Bhubaneswar and informed that a child was in need of immediate medical attention.