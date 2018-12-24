New lease of life for Ansupa, the only freshwater lake in State

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ansupa, the only freshwater lake of Odisha and one of the largest in Asia, may soon get a new lease of life. After lying in neglect for years, the lake is being cleared of weeds by Chilika Development Authority (CDA) with help of an advanced machine since December 17.

Situated on the left bank of Mahanadi river under Banki Sub Division in Cuttack district, Ansupa held a prominent position in the tourist map of Odisha. But lately, it has been dying a slow death. This horseshoe shaped picturesque lake has dried up and is filled with silt and sludge due to the State Government’s apathy. Over the years, the lake lost its tourism potential as weeds gradually took over it.

Earlier, flood water from Mahanadi used to enter Ansupa through a channel called Mayurinala, thereby clearing the weeds automatically. But the natural de-weeding process was stopped as the channel was deactivated after Mahanadi embankment was raised following the 1982 and 1985 floods.

Besides, huge amount of sand, soil and debris-mixed rainwater from Saranda hill (western side) and Gunjar hill (north-eastern side) have filled the lake with silt. The water level of the lake has reportedly reduced from 20 feet to eight feet.

In a bid to revive the lake, the CDA has launched a comprehensive de-weeding process by using an Amphibious Weed Harvester procured by Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) from Sweden. The de-weeding work in Ansupa is being carried out by ACF Phanidra Bhusan Nanda under the direct supervision of CDA Chief Executive Sushant Nanda.

“Beside collecting the floating weeds, the machine is cutting both the submerged and deep-rooted aquatic plants up to a depth of 3 metre. After cutting and grinding the weeds, the machine is discharging the silt and sludge of the lake at a distance of 200 metre through a pipe,” said ACF PB Nanda who is in-charge of Ansupa.

The comprehensive de-weeding process in Ansupa is expected to be completed within two months, he added.