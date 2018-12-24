Home States Odisha

Paddy straw potential yet to be tapped in Koraput district

At a time when the cattle are struggling for fodder across the tribal region round the year, thousands of tonnes of paddy straw were left to rot in different villages of Koraput district.

Published: 24th December 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A heap of paddy straw dumped on Ekamba village road in Jeypore | Express

By A K Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: AT a time when the cattle are struggling for fodder across the tribal region round the year, thousands of tonnes of paddy straw were left to rot in different villages of Koraput district. Lack of interest among the farmers to use and store this agro-waste is said to be the main reason behind the dumping. 

Despite generating huge amount of paddy straw, farmers are yet to realise its potential in terms of manure and as a profitable raw material for various industries. While about 10 per cent of paddy straw is used as animal fodder, the rest is mostly burnt in the fields or left to rot in the district. 

According to reports, farmers have geared up for kharif paddy harvesting in Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Lamataput, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Koraput, Dasmantpur and Narayanpatna. Farmers said rice straw is a huge problem for them because they follow mechanised agriculture. “When you harvest paddy by a combine harvester, it leaves a significant length of straw on the field. So crop residues in combine-harvested fields are burnt. Increasing labour cost and low demand for the straw are the other reasons farmers prefer setting fire to their vast swathes of paddy fields after they have harvested the crop. As a result, 90 per cent of generated straw goes waste,” a farmer said.

With the crop cutting work going on in full swing, heaps of straw are found dumped near village roads in the district. Sources said around 10,000 tonne paddy straw are processed every kharif season in the district. Of this, earlier about 15 per cent were used for roofing in kutcha houses and 20 per cent for cattle fodder. Mostly, the paddy straw processed by threshing machines lies unused except for cattle fodder. Similarly, the demand for paddy straw has decreased in rural areas due to implementation of several housing schemes. 

As over 50 per cent village houses have been converted into pucca houses, villagers are not taking interest for storage of the agri-waste, said J Ramesh, a farmer of Bamunigaon.
Meanwhile, environment experts have appealed to the district administration to create awareness among the farmers to preserve paddy straw for animal fodder and manure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp