Odisha BJP youth wing yatra on BJD non-performance

BHUBANESWAR: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting the tone for electoral campaign by posing questions to the ruling BJD on its performance during the last 19 years, the youth wing of the party has decided to carry it forward by taking out a rath yatra to every nook and corner of the State.

Ahead of the simultaneous elections to Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha, the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has decided to mount its attack over non-performance of the BJD Government.

A campaign titled ‘Jawab Maguchhi Odisha’ (Odisha wants to know) will be launched from the State Capital on Wednesday. Specially-designed vehicles carrying BJYM activists will reach every village of all the 147 Assembly constituencies to seek public opinion on the performance of Odisha Government, said State BJYM president Tankadhar Tripathy.

“We will give an opportunity to the people to seek answers from the State Government to their problems. Their questions to the ruling party will be captured through video or voice recordings which will be sent to the Government for its reply,” he said.

Apart from highlighting the failures of the Government, the objective of the campaign is to expose the lies which the BJD has been propagating through advertisements, he said. While unemployment in the State is alarming, Tripathy said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has failed to keep his promise made in the 2014 election manifesto.

The BJD had promised to set up a Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Scheme under which a minimum of 150 youths from each gram panchayat will be imparted necessary skill training besides loan and subsidy linkage. Since the Government has failed to create job opportunity, unemployed youths of the State are migrating to other parts of the country where they end up as bonded labourers, he said.

The condition of farmers remained miserable and many of them committed suicide due to crop failure and debt burden, Tripathy claimed and added that though BJD promised to irrigate 10 lakh hectare of land in five years, barely 26, 000 hectare have been irrigated so far.