Differently-abled youth saves pregnant woman’s life in Odisha's Nabarangpur

Published: 27th December 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Devananda Lamta, a dibyang (differently-abled) youth of Hatibeda village under Sadar block of the district, on Tuesday has proved that disability is not an obstacle to render social service. He donated blood to save a pregnant woman at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here.

As per reports, pregnant woman Phulla Bhotra of Sakarguda in Papdahandi block was admitted to the DHH for institutional delivery two days back after she complained of labour pain. Phulla was in urgent need of blood transfusion due to haemoglobin deficiency.

The doctor asked Phulla’s husband Jadav Bhotra to arrange B+ blood. Since the B+ blood group was not available in the Blood Bank of the DHH, Jadav requested all the staff in the hospital to donate blood. Later, one hospital security personnel informed Devananda for the donation of blood. 

“Without any second thought, the 28-year-old dibyang youth rushed to the hospital and donated blood. Earlier, he had also donated blood several times at the DHH,” said locals. Devananda runs a small shop in his village to make out a living. Despite his poverty and disabilities, he always comes forward for voluntary service including blood donation to the needy. However, he is yet to get a house under the rural housing scheme.

