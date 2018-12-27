Police capable of handling any security challenge: Odisha DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 was a milestone for the Odisha Government. For Odisha Police, it was a definitive challenge to ensure that an international sports event of such a scale - that too spanning 20 days - is held without a glitch. Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma spoke to The Express about how State Police stood up admirably to the task.

Congratulations on the smooth conduct of Men’s Hockey World Cup. It was a huge success and massive piece of achievement for State Police. How would you describe the experience?

It was a professionally satisfying and enriching experience. I am glad that Odisha Police met the challenge successfully which has enhanced our confidence level. Moreover, we have proved that the Odisha Police is capable of handling any security challenge. I congratulate the police officers and personnel for wonderful teamwork and seamless coordination in this mega security arrangement.

Security for a mega international sports event requires great deal of strategy. When did the planning start?

Once the State Government announced to host the event, we started planning. To be precise, planning process started exactly a year back. The executive committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi was held on November 17, 2017. It was followed by more than 10 such meetings at the level of Sports and Youth Services Minister, the Chief Secretary as well as me. Besides this, honourable Chief Minister reviewed the preparation at regular intervals.

Did you adopt a security template in particular? Which other international sports event did you examine before drawing up the plan?

As part of the process, a high-level team including, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Asit Tripathy, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev and I visited London where we witnessed Women’s Hockey World Cup. We observed their security in detail. We incorporated in our arrangements some good practices observed there, especially the facilitation of spectators.

How was security planning for HWC 2018 different from other such events? Say, an international cricket match? Or for that matter Asian Athletics Championship?

Odisha Police has vast experience in security arrangements for international cricket matches played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. However, during international cricket matches, only two teams play mostly for a day. But, in Men’s Hockey World Cup, there were 16 international teams and players stayed in the Capital for three to four weeks.

The World Cup was first of its kind event in terms of its importance, popularity and security concerns. The event called for a meticulous planning and preparedness to provide foolproof security to players, international officials, VIPs and spectators at Kalinga Stadium, various hotels, airport and other places. Many parallel events were being organised in the Capital City simultaneously which also required security and traffic arrangements.

Can you give us some important/defining points of security arrangements? Like cops were deployed in the stadium but very few in uniform. Was it part of a plan to keep it that way?

We did not want the security arrangement to be obtrusive. In a stadium, with international players, officials, visitors and thousands of sports-loving spectators, deploying policemen does not send the right signal. Hence, the idea was to remain low-profile yet effective.

The spectators and other visitors were frisked at the entrance to the venue to ensure that they were not carrying any articles, like coins which can be hurled inside the stadium. We had Odisha Swift Action Force, Special Tactical Unit and Rapid Action Force present in and around the venue. In the stadium, police were in plain clothes, who kept a close eye. Sports and Youth Services Department installed over 160 CCTV cameras for us to keep a watch on the proceedings which was of great help.

One prominent feature of the security arrangement was the refinement in police behaviour with the spectators. It was a departure from the past.Knowing that not just the stadium but the entire city will have tourists, visitors and a hockey-loving crowd, we set up 16 assistance kiosks - from the airport to Dhauligiri and Nandankanan. At all these desks, policemen present were carefully chosen. They were all able to converse in English and Hindi apart from Odia. A special soft skill training was also imparted to the cops and this helped to a great extent for interaction with foreign nationals and other spectators.

What key learning points does State Police take from the HWC?

We experimented with deployment of large number of plain-clothed police personnel, we used gadgets and security equipment like CCTV cameras, hand-held and door frame metal detectors, deep search mine detectors, among others. During the event, no restrictions were imposed in the City to ensure that normal life was not affected.

Traffic arrangements were made keeping in mind that there was no congestion and the approach was to have maximum diversions and minimum inconvenience. CCTV cameras on all the major roads in the City helped police keep a close eye over the City and managing traffic congestion. The shuttle services from Janata Maidan to the stadium and back also helped in checking traffic congestion during the event. May I Help You kiosks and increased number of PCR vehicles ensured presence of the cops everywhere to help people, guide and assist them in case of any need.