Three cops injured in attack by cockfight fans in Odisha's Balasore

BARIPADA: As many as six persons were arrested in Rupsa area of Balasore on Tuesday for allegedly attacking police, who were trying to stop a cockfight that involved betting and gambling. On a tip-off that cockfight was being organised at Jamunia in Rupsa, a police team comprising Rupsa IIC Surendra Mahalik, an APR havildar and two constables reached the spot.

The constables tried to snatch away two cocks from villagers, which was protested by the latter. They subsequently attacked the cops and also vandalised the police van. The havildar and constables were injured in the attack and villagers held the two constables hostage. Local SDPO and IIC rescued them and arrested six villagers.

Despite a ban by Supreme Court, cockfights continue to remain a popular pastime in several tribal villages of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The cockfights start from early December and culminate with Makar Sankranti in mid-January. The game is held in Soro, Nilagiri, Basta and Raibania in Balasore district. At Ragdha, six km from Baripada town, the biggest cockfight is organised amid huge gathering before Makar Sankranti.

In weekly haats at Rairangpur, Karanjia and Udala sub-divisions too, the illegal game is practised. Locals said it has become a customary practice and a form of popular entertainment in rural areas. People enjoy the sport by placing bets. Well-trained cocks with small sharp knives attached to their legs fight as spectators cheer. The fight often ends with the death of one of the two birds. The cockfights are also organised during the night under floodlights.

People place their bets which range from `10 to `500. After the fight, the entire amount is distributed among people who placed bets on the winning cock. Owner of the winning rooster also gets benefits and takes home the defeated bird. Animal rights activists said it is unlawful to engage birds in fights which is against the rules of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. As betting is involved, the game also infringes on the Prevention of Gambling Act. Mayurbhanj SP Awinash Kumar said police will look into provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to prevent the illegal game in the districts.