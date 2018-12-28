2011 Odisha gang rape verdict: Crime Branch to move Odisha HC against acquittal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Facing criticism over the acquittal of the two accused in the alleged Pipili gang-rape and murder case, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday informed that it will move Orissa High Court challenging the verdict of the lower court.

Briefing mediapersons, ADG, CID, CB Santosh Kumar Upadhyay said the Crime Branch started an investigation into the incident after a case was registered on January 9, 2012. “The investigation was conducted properly and two persons were charge-sheeted in the first phase. While prime accused Prasant Pradhan was chargesheeted as the murder accused, his brother and co-accused Sukant was booked for threatening the victim’s family,” Upadhyay said and added that the SC/ST Atrocity Act was also slapped against the accused.

Besides, four Government employees were also booked for not implementing the SC/ST Atrocity Act in the case. While the trial in murder case held in a Bhubaneswar court, the atrocity case is pending in Puri special court, the ADG said.

“The CB conducted the investigation properly and the additional public prosecutor raised all the points and even submitted written arguments,” he said and added that the court in its judgment acquitted the accused persons due to lack of evidence even though the murder was established.

“We have consulted the additional public prosecutor who has opined that there was strong and valid reason to move higher court,” Upadhyay said.

The CB has collected all necessary records including written arguments of the public prosecutor and deposition statements. “We will approach the Director of Public Prosecution to appeal before the Orissa High Court," he added.