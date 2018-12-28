Home States Odisha

2011 Odisha gang rape verdict: Crime Branch to move Odisha HC against acquittal

The CB-CID believes that a proper investigation was conducted by them with a SC/ST atrocity case pending in Puri special court.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court | Express Photo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Facing criticism over the acquittal of the two accused in the alleged Pipili gang-rape and murder case, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday informed that it will move Orissa High Court challenging the verdict of the lower court. 

Briefing mediapersons, ADG, CID, CB Santosh Kumar Upadhyay said the Crime Branch started an investigation into the incident after a case was registered on January 9, 2012. “The investigation was conducted properly and two persons were charge-sheeted in the first phase. While prime accused Prasant Pradhan was chargesheeted as the murder accused, his brother and co-accused Sukant was booked for threatening the victim’s family,” Upadhyay said and added that the SC/ST Atrocity Act was also slapped against the accused. 

Besides, four Government employees were also booked for not implementing the SC/ST Atrocity Act in the case. While the trial in murder case held in a Bhubaneswar court, the atrocity case is pending in Puri special court, the ADG said. 

“The CB conducted the investigation properly and the additional public prosecutor raised all the points and even submitted written arguments,” he said and added that the court in its judgment acquitted the accused persons due to lack of evidence even though the murder was established. 

“We have consulted the additional public prosecutor who has opined that there was strong and valid reason to move higher court,” Upadhyay said. 

The CB has collected all necessary records including written arguments of the public prosecutor and deposition statements. “We will approach the Director of Public Prosecution to appeal before the Orissa High Court," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP womens wing Odisha High Court 2011 Odisha gang rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp