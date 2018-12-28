National Science Congress for children kicks off in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the State Capital has emerged as the knowledge hub of eastern India with a world-class education and research institutions like IIT, AIIMS, NISER, Institutes of Physics and Life Sciences.

“Technology plays an important role in improving the quality of our lives. The progress of science has led to the evolution of better technologies in every field, especially in the area of health and the environment. I think this is our collective responsibility to inspire the younger generation to take up innovative research in this direction,” the CM said while inaugurating the National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) on the campus of SOA University here.

Naveen further said scientific progress was important for the nation’s growth. “The theme of this year’s NCSC ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for a Clean, Green and Healthy Nation’ has been aptly chosen as environment and health have emerged as two major concerns of our times,” he said.

The State is focusing on the development of scientific temper among children through different science-based programmes at various levels. “We are establishing science parks and planetariums at the district level to create interest among children in various aspects of science and technology,” Naveen added.

The CM also released a special postal cover on the occasion. School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, Chief Secretary AP Padhi and Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Nikunja Bihari Dhal were also present.

NCSC is an annual event which provides a platform for children to showcase their creativity and ability to innovate. About 800 children from across the country, 10 ASEAN and five Gulf countries along with several scientists, parents, and others will attend the five-day event. National programme coordinator of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India Dr Sujit Banerjee said, “Around 56 per cent of the participants this year are girls. With 40 per cent of the children from rural areas, attempts are being made to bridge the rural-urban gap.”