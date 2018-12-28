Home States Odisha

OCMR notice to Pujahari 

The Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) has sought explanation from the former director of VIMSAR, Aswini Pujahari, on his alleged unethical human experiments.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) has sought explanation from the former director of VIMSAR, Aswini Pujahari, on his alleged unethical human experiments. Pujahari has already been sent on leave by the State Government.

The Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) of VIMSAR had moved the OCMR over the alleged unethical experiments by Pujahari on December 17. The junior doctors had complained about Pujahari’s involvement in conducting unproved surgeries on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee. They also alleged that Pujahari even used table salt, terming it hypertonic saline, for the treatment of a cancer patient, who later died. 

The OCMR has asked Pujahari to give written explanation on each point raised against him within 15 days, failing which, action may be taken against him by the council. The council has also asked Pujahari to deposit photo copies of his MBBS registration certificate and other relevant qualifications along with his explanation within the stipulated period.

On November 26, a four-member team of the Health and Family Welfare Department visited VIMSAR to inquire into the veracity of the allegations made by the JDA against Pujahari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp