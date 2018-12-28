OCMR notice to Pujahari 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) has sought explanation from the former director of VIMSAR, Aswini Pujahari, on his alleged unethical human experiments. Pujahari has already been sent on leave by the State Government.

The Junior Doctor’s Association (JDA) of VIMSAR had moved the OCMR over the alleged unethical experiments by Pujahari on December 17. The junior doctors had complained about Pujahari’s involvement in conducting unproved surgeries on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee. They also alleged that Pujahari even used table salt, terming it hypertonic saline, for the treatment of a cancer patient, who later died.

The OCMR has asked Pujahari to give written explanation on each point raised against him within 15 days, failing which, action may be taken against him by the council. The council has also asked Pujahari to deposit photo copies of his MBBS registration certificate and other relevant qualifications along with his explanation within the stipulated period.

On November 26, a four-member team of the Health and Family Welfare Department visited VIMSAR to inquire into the veracity of the allegations made by the JDA against Pujahari.