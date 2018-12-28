‘Odisha apprised Centre of drought’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty on Thursday claimed that Odisha Government has apprised the Centre of the drought situation in the State.

“The State Government, in a memorandum, has informed the Centre about the drought situation in 70 blocks of nine districts and sought assistance of `1534 crore. The State Government has decided to provide input subsidy to the affected farmers in the drought-hit areas,” he told mediapersons here.

Asked about the statement of Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that the State Government has not informed the Centre about Central assistance for the drought situation, he said the Union Minister may not be aware of the memorandum which Odisha has submitted as he has not updated himself about the development.

The Union Minister, while replying to a question of BJD Member Anubhav Mohanty in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, had said Odisha Government has not informed the Centre about the drought situation and sought assistance.

“Though the Odisha Government has announced drought in some parts of the State, it is yet to submit any memorandum to this effect to the Centre,” Shekhawat had pointed out.