Home States Odisha

Odisha firemen to assist in Meghalaya rescue job

They will be flown in a special Indian Air force (IAF) plane from the City airport on Friday morning.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: About 20 specially trained Odisha Fire Service personnel equipped with 15 high pressure fire pumps will assist in rescue operations in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya where 15 miners are trapped inside a rat hole mine since December 13. They will be flown in a special Indian Air force (IAF) plane from the City airport on Friday morning.

“A 20-member Odisha Fire Service team led by CFO Sukanta Sethi along with equipment including high-powered pumps scheduled and ready to leave for Meghalaya in a special aircraft tomorrow morning to assist the local authorities in rescuing the trapped coal miners,” Fire Service DG BK Sharma tweeted on Thursday.

Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha had approached the State Fire and Emergency Service to assist in carrying out the rescue operations in the flooded coal mine where the miners have been struggling for over 14 days. “The troop is now equipping itself at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA),” Chief Fire Officer Sukanta Sethi said.

Sharma will flag off the troop at OFDRA in Baramunda at 7.30 am on Friday following which the rescue personnel will board the special flight at about 8 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp