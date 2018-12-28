Home States Odisha

Odisha: Smartphones to help primary school students in Ganjam district

The Ganjam district administration has started preparation to record some of the best classes taken by teachers in various subjects in primary sections, which will be available on YouTube and WhatsApp

Published: 28th December 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

smartphones

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: An online teaching system with the help of smartphones for Odia medium schools in Ganjam district will be available soon, an official said.

It will be rolled out on an experimental basis for the primary students of classes 5 and 6 in the first phase, Ganjam District Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange, said.

The online teaching through smartphones in Odia medium schools is Kulange's brainchild.

The district administration has started preparation to record some of the best classes taken by teachers in various subjects in primary sections, which will be available on YouTube and WhatsApp, the official said.

"If things move smoothly, the system will be available by the end of February 2019," Kulange said.

Since most of the students are cell phone savvy and mobile phones are available in almost all households, this method of online learning will help students in their home studies, Kulange said.

This would also help them to learn about the subjects taught in classrooms when they remain absent, he said.

"Not only the students of Ganjam, it will also be shared with students of other districts," he said.

The online education will be an additional input to the students besides classroom education, said district education officer (DEO), Ganjam Sanatan Panda.

In the first phase, the administration wants to rollout subjects such as science and mathematics. I Some of the classroom teachings of several teachers have already been recorded.

More such classes would also be recorded in the coming days in different subjects by the teachers, sources said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
smartphones for Odia Odia medium schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp